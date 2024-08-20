1,236 Graduate at UG August 2024 Congregation Ceremonies

General News of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Source: ug.edu.gh

The University of Ghana celebrated the accomplishments of over 1,200 students who successfully completed their academic programs during the 2023/2024 academic year. The graduation ceremonies witnessed the conferment of 92 PhDs, 253 degrees in law and medicine, and 891 master's degrees.



University Council members presided over the ceremonies on behalf of the Chancellor, commending the graduates for their hard work and dedication. The university's newly unveiled Strategic Plan, with a focus on sustainability, diversity, and innovation, was highlighted as a roadmap for the institution's future.



The Vice-Chancellor emphasized recent initiatives aimed at fostering student entrepreneurship and collaborative partnerships. Graduates were encouraged to embrace ethical conduct and contribute positively to society as they embarked on their professional journeys.