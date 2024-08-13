You are here: HomeNews2024 08 13Article 1969568

General News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

    

Source: 3news

1-teacher, 1-laptop: General Secretary of GNAT gives government 2-week ultimatum to distribute laptops

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The Ministry has pledged to complete distribution by August 31 The Ministry has pledged to complete distribution by August 31

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has given the Ministry of Education a two-week ultimatum to distribute the remaining laptops from the ‘1-teacher, 1-laptop’ initiative.

With over 60,000 laptops still to be delivered since 2018, GNAT's General Secretary, Thomas Musah Tanko, warned of growing discontent among teachers.

The Ministry has pledged to complete distribution by August 31.

Tanko also raised concerns about the high cost of living and urged the government to address it.

Additionally, GNAT called for a fair and transparent electoral process and cautioned politicians against hate speech.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment