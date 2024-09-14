11 acres of Trade Fair Lands missing from Lands Commission records – Ablakwa alleges

General News of Saturday, 14 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that 11 acres of the Trade Fair site in Accra are missing from the Lands Commission’s records.



This loss, discovered in October 2020, followed a demarcation process by an unidentified party.



Ablakwa called for stronger legislation to address state capture.



Yaw Buaben Asamoa criticized the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, demanding their resignation for failing in land management and illegal mining issues.



Meanwhile, the Trade Fair site is set to be redeveloped into a modern commercial hub, including malls, offices, and leisure facilities, to boost trade and support SMEs.