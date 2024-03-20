11-year-old boy drowns while swimming in Gomoa Potsin stream

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Gomoa Potsin, Central Region, resulting in the death of an 11-year-old boy named Richard Kweku Okyere, who drowned in a stream while swimming with friends.



The young victim, a student of the Cape Coast School for the Deaf, had gone swimming with his companions when the tragic accident occurred, deeply impacting his relatives and the community.



According to an Adom news report, eyewitness Ebo Anderson recounted the ordeal, stating that the boy was declared missing by his family, and despite efforts to locate him, he was found drowned in the stream by his friends.