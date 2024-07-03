You are here: HomeNews2024 07 03Article 1956503

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

    

Source: newsghana.com

12-year-old found after alleged kidnapping by okada rider, reunited with family

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

A good Samaritan later found Solomon and brought him to safety A good Samaritan later found Solomon and brought him to safety

Twelve-year-old Solomon Kweku Wise, allegedly kidnapped by an okada rider in Awutu Botoku, has been safely reunited with his family after a community effort and police involvement.

Solomon went missing after a ride arranged by his mother to school.

Despite initial challenges in locating him, CCTV footage led to the apprehension of the okada rider, who denied knowledge of Solomon's whereabouts.

A good Samaritan later found Solomon and brought him to safety, detailing his escape from a vehicle during transit.

The incident highlights community vigilance and swift action in ensuring Solomon's safe return home.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment