12-year-old found after alleged kidnapping by okada rider, reunited with family

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: newsghana.com

Twelve-year-old Solomon Kweku Wise, allegedly kidnapped by an okada rider in Awutu Botoku, has been safely reunited with his family after a community effort and police involvement.



Solomon went missing after a ride arranged by his mother to school.



Despite initial challenges in locating him, CCTV footage led to the apprehension of the okada rider, who denied knowledge of Solomon's whereabouts.



A good Samaritan later found Solomon and brought him to safety, detailing his escape from a vehicle during transit.



The incident highlights community vigilance and swift action in ensuring Solomon's safe return home.