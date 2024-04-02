12-year-old girl married to 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo under police protection

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The 12-year-old girl allegedly married to the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo has been identified and currently under police protection.



This is according to a statement released by the Ghana Police Service.



"The girl and her mother are currently under Police protection," the statement indicated.



The Ghana Police Service further stated that it is working with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare to provide the girl with the necessary support while the matter is being investigated.





The Ghana Police Service is working with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare to provide her with the necessary support while the matter is being investigated. — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) April 2, 2024

Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, received criticism when a video surfaced online showing him in a marriage ceremony with a 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo.The traditional ceremony, which attracted attention, took place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua.Gborbu Wulomo defended his actions by stating that the girl would not be expected to fulfil marital duties.