120 Fishermen in Ekumfi Narkwa defect from NPP to NDC

Politics of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

About 120 fishermen from Ekumfi Narkwa in the Central Region, who were members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have defected to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



They announced this at a community event with NDC's Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, citing the high cost of pre-mix fuel and outboard motors as reasons for their switch.



Their leader, Opanyin Owu Bonsu, said their livelihoods are threatened and the NPP government hasn't addressed their concerns.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang promised better policies for fishermen if the NDC returns to power.