124 housing units completed in first phase for Appiatse Community

Tuesday, 30 April 2024

More than 120 housing units have been completed for occupancy in Appiatse, a farming community in the Western Region of Ghana, more than two years after a tragic explosion devastated the area.



The reconstruction was initiated following an explosion that destroyed the entire settlement, resulting in the loss of more than a dozen lives and causing extensive damage to property and livelihoods.



The government swiftly began the reconstruction process after the incident, leading to the completion of 124 housing units and auxiliary facilities for the victims.



These newly constructed structures, ranging from one-bedroom to seven-bedroom units, are equipped with enhanced facilities such as a market, six-unit classroom and kindergarten blocks, inner roads, water and electricity, a drainage system, and a water storage system.



Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to inaugurate the buildings, marking the first phase of the reconstruction project, and pave the way for the commencement of the second phase.



Residents have expressed joy and gratitude to the government and donors for their support, noting that while the project took longer than the estimated one-year period for completion, they now have some comfort and hope for the future.



The tragic incident occurred in January 2022 when a vehicle carrying about 10 tonnes of mining explosives to the Chirano Mines collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the detonation of the explosives and levelling the entire community.



The explosion caused a ravaging blaze that destroyed hundreds of residential and commercial buildings, leaving many residents trapped and resulting in casualties and life-threatening injuries.



In the aftermath of the explosion, victims were moved into tents, which posed many challenges due to adverse weather conditions.



However, the government, through the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry and the reconstruction committee, roofed an uncompleted building started by a mining company to provide them with shelter.



The ministry ensured that every effort was made to rebuild the community and provide residents with permanent accommodation, alleviating the financial burden and hardships faced by survivors.