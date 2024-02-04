14 Lands Commission staff interdicted over 'alleged' GHC100M stamp duty tax fraud

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Lands Commission has taken action against 14 of its employees by placing them under interdiction due to their alleged involvement in fraudulent activities related to Stamp Duty.



In May 2022, the Audit Unit of the Commission discovered the Stamp Duty fraud. The fraud involved property owners paying incorrect tax figures for the registration of their properties, which did not correspond to the expected tax amount.



It has been alleged that the fraudulent activities in question resulted in an estimated tax loss of 100 million Ghana Cedis.



The personnel affected by the alleged misconduct are currently undergoing legal proceedings overseen by the National Investigations Bureau.



Mr. Benjamin Arthur, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Commission, disclosed this during the Commission's annual briefing and launch of the Staff Awards Scheme in Accra, Friday, February 2, 2024.



Upon conducting additional investigations, the Commission came to the realisation that the aforementioned sum had been overstated.



Mr. Arthur stated that the suspects had faced internal disciplinary action by the Commission and are currently undergoing final disciplinary processes to determine their future with the Commission.



“It is important to state that while management will continue to provide the required job security for staff such acts of indiscipline and fraud will not be condoned,” he said.



“Therefore, management will provide the state investigation bodies the required assistance to weed out the bad nuts amongst us.”