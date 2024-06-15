14-year-old conquers monstrous python in sugarcane farm

Regional News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: GNA

Fourteen-year-old Kwame Junior bravely killed a 14-foot python that had terrorized the farming community of Benyadze near Elmina.



While harvesting sugarcane, Junior found the snake trapped and, recalling an Akan adage about ensuring a snake’s death by decapitation, skillfully killed it after a fierce struggle.



His heroic act has earned him widespread admiration and celebration from the community.



Junior advised residents to remain cautious in the forest, as he suspects more pythons may be present. His courage has been lauded across the KEEA Municipality.