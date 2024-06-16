14-year-old conquers monstrous python in sugarcane farm

General News of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Source: GNA

Fourteen-year-old Kwame Junior heroically killed a 14-foot python that had been terrorizing residents of Benyadze, near Elmina in the KEEA Municipality, Central Region.



While harvesting sugarcane, he encountered the snake caught in his brother’s trap. Displaying remarkable courage, Junior severed the python's tail and then decapitated it.



He transported the snake home, prompting community celebrations. Junior's bravery has earned widespread admiration, with many hailing him as a hero.



He urged residents to remain vigilant in the forest, noting his previous encounters with large pythons in the area, suggesting more might be lurking.