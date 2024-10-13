You are here: HomeNews2024 10 13Article 1993256

15 Ghanaian UN Peacekeepers wounded by smoke in Southern Lebanon

Fifteen Ghanaian UN peacekeepers stationed in southern Lebanon were injured after smoke entered their camp during an incident involving Israeli tanks near the border early Sunday morning.

The peacekeepers, part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), suffered skin irritations and gastrointestinal reactions after rounds were fired near their post in Ramyah, along the Blue Line.



