15 Ghanaian UN Peacekeepers wounded by smoke in Southern Lebanon

Fifteen Ghanaian UN peacekeepers stationed in southern Lebanon were injured after smoke entered their camp during an incident involving Israeli tanks near the border early Sunday morning.



The peacekeepers, part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), suffered skin irritations and gastrointestinal reactions after rounds were fired near their post in Ramyah, along the Blue Line.







Read full article/> According to 'Corriere della Sera', an Italian press, two Israeli Merkava tanks forced their way into a UNIFIL base belonging to the Ghanaian contingent. The tanks reversed into the base, damaging the entrance gate.



The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly requested that the lights inside the base be turned off, a request that was rejected by the Unifil personnel. The IDF said the incursion was part of an operation to evacuate wounded soldiers after an anti-tank missile attack, during which smoke was deployed to assist the evacuation.



Ghana is a longstanding contributor to the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, which comprises nearly 10,000 troops from over 50 countries.



While the nationalities of all the affected peacekeepers were not initially confirmed, Corriere della Sera reports that the base targeted in the incident belongs to the Ghanaian contingent, suggesting that all 15 injured peacekeepers were Ghanaian.



The BBC also reported that this incident is part of a series of clashes between Israeli forces and UNIFIL in recent days, with several other peacekeepers injured in separate events, including two Sri Lankan and two Indonesian troops.



The situation has prompted international condemnation of Israel's actions in the region.



Despite mounting tensions, UNIFIL has reiterated its commitment to remain in southern Lebanon, rejecting Israeli calls for the mission to withdraw. UNIFIL officials stressed the importance of maintaining the UN's presence to ensure peace and stability.