Source: TIG Post

15 evil spirits are after Cheddar – Prophet Owusu claims

Richard Kwame Owusu Richard Kwame Owusu

Ghanaian Prophet Richard Kwame Owusu has claimed that Nana Kwame Bediako, known as Cheddar, is under the influence of 15 powerful demons.

The prophet predicts that if Cheddar becomes president, he might abolish Christianity in Ghana.

Despite this, Owusu assures that Ghanaians would not suffer under Cheddar's rule. He further advised Cheddar to consider running as the vice-presidential candidate with Alan Kyerematen in the upcoming election.

Additionally, Prophet Owusu prophesied that Kyerematen, leader of the New Force, would become Ghana’s president within the next eight years.

