15 illegal miners arrested by Dormaa anti-galamsey taskforce

General News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Source: TIG Post

The Dormaa Traditional Council’s Anti-Galamsey Taskforce has arrested 15 individuals, including two girls, for illegal mining in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region.



The operation, led by Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, aimed to combat the rise of illegal mining in the Akontanim community.



Assembly Member Alhaji Inuse Luti confirmed the suspects are in police custody, and warned that anyone caught mining illegally will face severe consequences.



He emphasized the community's collective responsibility in fighting illegal mining and praised local leaders for their efforts in addressing the issue.