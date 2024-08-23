You are here: HomeNews2024 08 23Article 1972820

General News of Friday, 23 August 2024

    

Source: Visa Guide

15 unusual things you are not allowed to bring at the airport when travelling to US

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

These restrictions are in place for health These restrictions are in place for health

When traveling to the US, avoid bringing the following items: dog and cat fur, Haitian animal hide drums, cultural artifacts without proper documentation, Samsung Note 7 phones, Magic 8 Balls, English Christmas crackers, gel heating pads, strike-anywhere matches, soil, certain fruits and vegetables, gold items from specific countries, cooking spray, bowling pins, darts, and walking sticks in carry-ons.

These restrictions are in place for health, safety, and environmental reasons.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment