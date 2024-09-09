16 Ministers summoned over galamsey

General News of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: www.thepublisheronline.com

All 16 Regional Ministers are set to meet at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in Accra on September 11, 2024, to address the pressing issue of illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).



Led by Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor, the meeting will review previous efforts and discuss new, practical solutions in collaboration with key stakeholders.



The aim is to tackle galamsey, which continues to threaten Ghana’s forest reserves and water bodies.



Jinapor has emphasized the need for a united, non-partisan approach to successfully combat this long-standing issue and protect the environment.