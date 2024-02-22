188 Police recruits pass out in Ho

Regional News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: GNA

A total of 188 Police recruits have passed out from the Regional Police Training School in Ho.



The number includes 29 graduates and 159 general recruits, and are all males, who successfully completed months of paramilitary and theoretical training under a new module that included driving, swimming, and crowd control.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Iddie Lancer Seidu, Director-General ICT, who was the reviewing officer at the passing out parade, said the ceremony marked the imposition of “a huge responsibility” on the recruits, and that their turnout, “gave a clear indication that the recruits are ready to deliver upon their mandate.”



He said with emerging challenges to security due to the changing global situation, there was a “huge demand” on the Police Service to deliver services that are more diverse.



COP Seidu said close to 7,000 recruits so far benefited from the new training modules, and that their performance at the various units where they serve testified to the potency of the modules.



He asked the new recruits to exhibit high standards that reflect their training and should be guided by respect for people’s rights especially as the nation traversed an election year.



The Director General gave the assurance that the Police Service, with the support of sister security agencies, would put in “adequate measures” to provide the best environment for the general elections.



He said an elections security secretariat had been established by the Service to oversee the upcoming national event.



The recruits put up an impressive display of drill at the passing out ceremony, and deserving ones were awarded prizes.



Present was Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, and also heads of the various security services in the Region.