19-year-old British nursing student drowns during midnight swim in Ghana

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Millie Ann Gentry, a 19-year-old nursing student from Gomersal, Cleckheaton, tragically lost her life after a midnight swim during her volunteer placement in Ghana, mirror.co.uk reports.



Millie, who had been in Ghana for just over two weeks, was staying at a beach resort in Busua with friends Erin Byrnes and Lewis Mallinson. The trio ventured into the sea for a swim after midnight, but tragedy struck when waves pulled them under. Despite efforts to rescue Millie, she tragically drowned.



Erin shared the harrowing experience of trying to save Millie while struggling against the strong current. Lewis recounted the challenges of the rescue effort, highlighting the community's unity in searching for Millie.



Described as a "beautiful girl" with a passion for nursing, Millie's family spoke fondly of her kind heart and adventurous spirit. Despite the heartbreak, they cherished the memories of her vibrant personality and loving nature.



An inquest ruled Millie's death as accidental, underscoring the dangers of night swimming. Despite warnings from their volunteer program, Millie and her friends ventured into the sea after missing curfew.



According to mirror.co.uk, Millie's friends have started a GoFundMe page, raising funds to support her family and honoring her memory as a bright, caring individual.