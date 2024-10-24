‘1D1F is a fraud, thievery, outright robbery’ – Murtala alleges

General News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has criticized the government's One District One Factory (1D1F) policy, labeling it as fraudulent.



He claims that foreign companies benefiting from this initiative are exempted from paying $350 million in import duties, which they should owe to the state.



Murtala argues that while the government seeks loans, these companies are not fulfilling their obligations.



He emphasizes that the 1D1F policy requires proof of job creation to qualify for tax exemptions, which he asserts is not being adhered to by the companies involved.