You are here: HomeNews2024 07 21Article 1961981

Politics of Sunday, 21 July 2024

    

Source: onuaonline.com

1V1D Policy: We can’t even boast of any single dam – Kareweh

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Bryan Acheampong Bryan Acheampong

The "One Village, One Dam" policy, introduced by the NPP government to support dry season farming, has failed to deliver despite funds being allocated.

According to Edward Kareweh, General Secretary of the General Agriculture Workers Union (GAWU), no new dams have been built, and existing ones have only been rehabilitated.

This, combined with encroachment by illegal miners, declining government investment in agriculture, and climate change, has led to high food prices and reduced food production in Ghana.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment