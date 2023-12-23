2,089 accident related deaths recoded between January and November in 2023 - NRSA

General News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Pearl Adusu Sateckla, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), has asked drivers to maintain discipline on our roads in order to reduce road crashes this holiday season.



According to her, the NRSA’s initiative to minimise road crashes by 2023 has been beneficial, and the progress accomplished is laudable.



In an interview with Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, she disclosed that between January and November 2023, the numbers show a decrease in road crashes and casualties.



She said that compared to the same period in 2022, you will realise the number of accidents, deaths, and injured persons has reduced.



The number of road crashes in 2022 was 13,675, but in 2023, we recorded 12,983, representing 5.06% of the total road crashes.

She also disclosed that the total vehicular crashes for 2023 between January and November were 22, 083 compared to 23, 529 in 2022.



This means that we recorded a 6.14% reduction in vehicular accidents, she noted.



For casualties, 2,179 persons died as a result of road accidents, but in 2023, for the same period, the number was reduced to 2,089, representing a 3.78% reduction in casualties for 2023.



In 2022, 14,249 were injured compared to 14,195 in 2023, representing a reduction of 0.38% in 2023.



On pedestrian knockdowns, she said 2022 recorded 2,434 as compared to 2,119 in 2023, representing a 4.3% reduction.



“When you compare all these figures, you will realise that the campaigns and activities we embarked on have yielded positive results. We have done our best. We are waiting for the figures for December; calculate all of them and see the way forward.”



Meanwhile, she has stressed the need for drivers to maintain discipline on our roads to reduce accidents and stop blaming the devil for the accidents.



She said that the majority of Ghanaians believe in superstition and blame the devil for everything, but if we maintain discipline on our roads, road accidents will be reduced.