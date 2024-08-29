You are here: HomeNews2024 08 29Article 1974986

2 ECG transformers vandalised within Accra East

This has caused power disruptions

Two transformers serving Dodowa and nearby areas have been vandalized, with vital parts stolen.

The 200KVA transformer at Kodiabe, valued at GH¢120,000, and the 50KVA transformer at Ayikuma, worth GH¢40,000, were targeted recently.

This has caused power disruptions.

ECG’s Bismark Otoo reported the incidents to the police and called on the public to report suspicious activity. He warned that ongoing vandalism leads to substantial financial losses and affects power supply reliability, urging community vigilance to protect electrical infrastructure.

