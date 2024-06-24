2 NDC MPs cause chaos in Parliament

Politics of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Last Friday, NDC MPs Yusif Sulemana (Bole-Bamboi) and Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed disrupted Parliament by demanding to be heard on a motion already adopted regarding the urgency of the National Service Authority Bill.



Their actions forced Presiding Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako to suspend proceedings for an hour.



The MPs argued that the bill was not urgent compared to other issues, such as the GH¢95.83 million needed for WAEC to organize the 2024 BECE.



Although the Bole-Bamboi MP later withdrew his quorum challenge, the Committee on Education emphasized the need for the bill to enhance NSS's legal authority and facilitate international collaboration.