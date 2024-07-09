2 Nigerians strangled man to death in Taifa

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Two Nigerians, Destiny Ogwe (17) and Prosper Chukwu (27), are on trial for the alleged murder of Tony Amechi Nwaokocha in Taifa Cocoa Powder, Accra.



They have been charged under the Criminal Offences Act 1960 for conspiracy to commit murder.



The suspects, brought to Ghana for employment by Believe Abegba, allegedly assaulted and strangled Nwaokocha on June 28, 2024, following a dispute.



An eyewitness discovered the crime scene and alerted authorities, leading to the suspects' arrest.



They are remanded pending further investigation and advice from the Attorney General's office.