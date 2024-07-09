You are here: HomeNews2024 07 09Article 1958711

Source: Daily Guide

2 Nigerians strangled man to death in Taifa

Two Nigerians, Destiny Ogwe (17) and Prosper Chukwu (27), are on trial for the alleged murder of Tony Amechi Nwaokocha in Taifa Cocoa Powder, Accra.

They have been charged under the Criminal Offences Act 1960 for conspiracy to commit murder.

The suspects, brought to Ghana for employment by Believe Abegba, allegedly assaulted and strangled Nwaokocha on June 28, 2024, following a dispute.

An eyewitness discovered the crime scene and alerted authorities, leading to the suspects' arrest.

They are remanded pending further investigation and advice from the Attorney General's office.

