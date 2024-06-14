You are here: HomeNews2024 06 14Article 1950521

2 dead in accident on Konongo-Kumasi Highway

A tragic accident on the Konongo-Kumasi Highway at Nobewam claimed the lives of two people, including the driver of a Kia Granbird VIP bus.

The incident, caused by a wrongful overtaking maneuver, resulted in multiple injuries.

The VIP bus, traveling from Yeji to Accra, attempted to overtake several vehicles but collided with a MAN Diesel Trailer Truck while trying to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

Emergency services transported the injured to nearby hospitals, but the bus driver and one passenger succumbed to their injuries shortly after arrival.

