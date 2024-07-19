You are here: HomeNews2024 07 19Article 1961336

2 married UDS Administrators hot after being caught having sex in a washroom

Two married administrators from the University for Development Studies (UDS) Nyankpala campus have been caught having sex in the administration block's washroom.

The incident was discovered by a university staff member who was drawn to the scene by the woman's moaning.

Despite being asked not to report the matter, the staff member lodged a complaint with university authorities. A committee has been formed to investigate the incident and recommend appropriate actions.

The incident has sparked public discussion, and it remains unclear if the administrators are still on duty pending the investigation's outcome.

