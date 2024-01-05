2 retired Police Commissioners cleared to contest in NPP parliamentary primaries

Politics of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Two retired Police Commissioners have been cleared by the vetting committee to contest in the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region.



COP(retired) George Alex Mensah and COP(Retired) George Tuffuor were cleared by the vetting committee of the party to contest in the polls slated for January 27, 2024.



Whereas COP(retired) George Alex Mensah will be contesting in the Bekwai Constituency and is one on the ballot out of the four aspirants, COP(Retired) George Tuffuor contests in Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency and comes up against the incumbent, Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, and two others



The retired Police Chief is number 2 on the ballot and has promised to snatch the slot from the incumbent he described as ineffective.



MyNewsGh.com profiles the two retired commissioners below;



COP George Alex Mensah



Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah officially retired from the Ghana Police Service after reaching the compulsory retirement age of 60 in September this year



COP Mensah served in the police for over 30 years, holding various positions, including Director General of Operations and Director General of Technical Services.



He became a household name in Ghana following the leak of a voice recording in which he is allegedly heard discussing the work of the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare and the need to remove him from office for mismanaging the Police Service.



The leaked audio recording is now the subject of an investigation by a parliamentary ad hoc committee. COP Mensah and other police officers have already appeared before the committee to give their testimonies.



COP Alex Mensah will be contesting the Parliamentary Primaries in the Bekwai Constituency of the Ashanti Region where First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu is the incumbent MP.



COP George Tuffuor:



COP Mr George Tuffuor whose last duty post was Director-General/Finance at the Police Headquarters, retired from the Ghana Police Service in January 2021.



He has served in various capacities throughout the country including Regional Commander for Upper East, Northern, Volta and Tema.



On retirement, he worked briefly with National Security before going private and focusing on his business.