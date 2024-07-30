2 times the Jinapors have incurred the wrath of the Yagbonwura

General News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Ghana’s Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, has been barred from visiting palaces in Gonjaland by the Yagbonwura, Jira Yagbonwura Bii-kunuto Jewu Soale I.



This follows a similar incident in 2010, when his father, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II, was relieved of his traditional authority.



The recent ban stems from accusations that Jinapor meddled in chieftaincy issues in Damongo, undermining the Yagbonwura's authority.



Chiefs in Gonjaland have been instructed not to grant Jinapor access, with the Yagbonwura warning of sanctions for non-compliance.



Jinapor insists he respects the Yagbonwura and his authority.