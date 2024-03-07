2000-year group of Achimota School commences construction of new classroom block

General News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

The Achimota School's 2000 Year Group has broken ground for the construction of an 18-classroom block for their former school.



The project, according to Graphic Online, is expected to take one year to complete and will complement the school administration's and government's efforts to provide quality education to students.



The project is expected to cost approximately GH¢8 million and will be primarily funded by the 2000 Year Group, also known as the Millennium Group.



Apart from classrooms, the building will include male and female washrooms, as well as a recreational area for students.



The group's president, Kamaldeen Mahdi, said the initiative was part of their legacy project for the school.



Originally, they intended to construct a dormitory named after the year group, but after a thorough needs assessment and in consultation with the senior high school's authorities, they decided that a classroom block would better serve the students.



"After 25 years of completion of Achimota school, there is something we call the legacy project where the year group comes back to give something to the school," he explained.



Michael Leslie Bartlett Vanderpuye, the project's chairman, urged the school's alumni, corporate organizations, and the general public to support the year group in realizing the project.



He added that you never know where your children will be in the future.



The headmaster of the school, Ebenezer Graham Acquaah, expressed his gratitude to the Millennium Year Group, saying that the new classroom units would have a positive impact on teaching and learning by increasing and relieving pressure on existing infrastructure.



"The school's population keeps increasing, and the government is doing a lot to support, but as we all know, the government cannot do it alone.



There is a need for other stakeholders to help, and that is why the 2000-year group came in with this as their legacy project to put up a structure.



It's going to help us increase intake. For now, we are almost about 4,500 plus, but because we run the transitional calendar, at each point, we have about 3,000 plus in the school," Mr. Acquaah said.



The Vice President of the Achimotan Association (OAA), Harold Esseku, encouraged the year group and the school heads to continue collaborating to make the project a success.