2023/2024 GPHA National Service personnel hold inter-departmental competition

General News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: GNA

National Service Personnel at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) showcased their knowledge and teamwork through an interdepartmental competition.



The Fire and Safety Department emerged as winners, with the Marine and Electrical Engineering Departments as first and second runners-up, respectively.



The event, highlighted by research and presentations on port operations, improved participants' skills and promoted unity.



Ms. Alberta Zodah from the Fire and Safety Department praised the experience for enhancing time management and diligence.



GPHA management praised the competition for fostering practical understanding of port processes and preparing personnel for future careers.