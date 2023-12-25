2023 Christmas: Lordina Foundation donates to children homes

Regional News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The founder of Lordina Foundation, former First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama has donated to several children homes across the country with items including bags of rice, cooking oil, tomato paste.



In Facebook post, Mrs. Mahama said “it’s that time of the year again when we exchange gifts and spread joy.



“I’m happy I had the privilege of sharing the holiday spirit with children from several homes, including Osu, Fafraha, Anfaani, Tamale, Frank May, and Bethel Star Children’s homes.



“As part of the objectives of the Lordina Foundation, we’re committed to positively impacting children’s lives and bringing extra joy and warmth to their Christmas season,” she stated.



Mrs. Mahama indicated that it is her hope that the gifts the Foundation gave to children homes will bring smiles and create lasting memories for them.



“As we celebrate this festive season, let’s remember the true meaning of Christmas – a time of love, compassion, and giving.



“Let’s continue spreading kindness and support to those in need and always remember the importance of coming together to lift each other as a community.



“To the children of Ghana, I hope your hearts are filled with the magic of Christmas. You are loved and cherished.



“I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year filled with hope, happiness, and endless possibilities,” she concluded.