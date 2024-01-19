2023 WASSCE: WAEC meets all students who had their results withheld

General News of Friday, 19 January 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) will on Thursday, January 25, 2024, meet all students who had their results withheld due to an alleged mass cheating.



The meeting according to WAEC forms part of their investigation process to ascertain whether or not the students are guilty.



The Public Relations Officer for WAEC, John Carpi in an interview with OTEC News reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 said they have already assigned their officials to all the 16 regions for the scheduled meeting with the students.



He revealed that, officials of WAEC want to speak to the students one on one and understand what they wrote on their answer booklets, and why some of them had the same answers as their roommates.



He noted that, the outcome of the meeting will determine the faith of the suspected candidates.



He has therefore called on the candidates involved and their parents to exercise patience pledging that, WAEC will expedite the investigation process for the students to know their fate.



Background



The West African Examination Council (WAEC) in December 2023, released 21,458 out of the 22,270 candidates whose results were initially withheld due to mass cheating.





However, the results of the remaining 812 candidates are still being withheld,with the students involved anxiously waiting for the outcome of WAEC probe.