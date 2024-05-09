2024 BECE candidates to write three new subjects

General News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Final-year junior high school (JHS) students in Ghana preparing for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will be facing new subjects this year.



The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has introduced Career Technology, Creative Art and Design, and Arabic as new subjects for the examination, Graphic Online reports.



Career Technology and Creative Art and Design, derived from the previous Basic Design and Technology (BDT), will be mandatory for all candidates, while Arabic will be optional for students in Islamic basic schools.



To accommodate the new subjects, the 2024 BECE will be extended to six days instead of the usual five, starting from Monday, July 8, 2024, and ending on Monday, July 15, 2024.



WAEC's Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, explained that the government determines the subjects to be taught and examined, and the council is ready for the examination, having completed candidate registration and finalized meeting related to the exam.



Mr. Kapi noted that Arabic being examined at the BECE for the first time could be described as an elective subject. He emphasized that WAEC was prepared for the examination, with the printing of exam materials set to begin soon.



The official timetable for the examination has also been released, detailing the schedule for each subject over the six-day period.



This year's BECE candidates will be the first to sit the examination under the Common Core Curriculum, which aims to improve learning experiences and shift learners away from rote learning to acquiring critical learning skills.



The introduction of the new curriculum will result in differences in the examination process for school and private candidates.