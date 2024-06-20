2024 Election: Apologize to Alan and he'll return - Allotey Jacobs to NPP Leadership

Politics of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: Peace FM Online

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to reconcile with Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change and former Trade Minister.



Kyerematen resigned from the NPP after accusing it of wrongdoings and is now running as an independent candidate in the December 7 presidential elections.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo," Jacobs called on NPP leaders, particularly Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), to apologize to Kyerematen to facilitate his return to the party.



Jacobs believes an apology could bring Kyerematen back to the NPP.