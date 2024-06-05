2024 Election: Bawumia leads in presidential race while NDC is most popular party – Survey

Politics of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: 3news

As Ghana approaches its elections, recent surveys indicate a competitive political landscape.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) leads with 38.8% voter support, closely followed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at 34.5%.



However, 23.1% of voters remain undecided, potentially crucial in the final outcome.



In the presidential race, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP) leads with 38.9% support, slightly ahead of John Dramani Mahama (NDC) at 36.1%.



Competence is the key factor influencing voter decisions, followed by track records and party affiliation.



Unemployment and economic issues top voters' concerns, along with poor infrastructure and corruption.