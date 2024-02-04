2024 Election: Bawumia will be a better President - Kofi Bentil

Politics of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kofi Bentil, the Vice President of IMANI Africa, has taken to Facebook to urge Ghanaians to give Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia a "fair and objective hearing".



Mr. Bentil holds the belief that the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), if given the chance as President of Ghana, will do a better job.



"Every man deserves a fair hearing," Bentil asserted. "We gave Prez Mahama a chance to be President, the least we can do is give Dr Bawumia a fair and objective hearing. He is not President, and has never been President! I have no doubt he will be better!"



Mr. Bentil provided a detailed analysis of the Vice President's constitutional mandate in Ghana. He indicated that in addition to serving as the President's deputy and acting in their stead when necessary, the Vice President's authority is restricted to specific areas of governance.



"He is like an advisor," Bentil explained.

"There’s a good reason Kwame Nkrumah refused to have a Vice President!"



Bentil emphasised the constitutional framework that governs the financial management of the country, highlighting the preeminent role of the Minister of Finance in this regard. According to him, the Vice President's influence is comparatively limited.



He further clarified that the Economic Management Team (EMT) does not have the power to implement decisions directly; rather, they can only provide guidance to the President, who then enacts them through the appropriate ministers.



"I trust VP Bawumia. Because he has been the best VP ever. Even under trying circumstances, he has shown himself not corrupt and indeed has been effective in delivering some crucial transformations," Kofi Bentil added.



Mr. Bentil concluded by urging Ghanaians to keep an open mind.



"I am entitled like everyone to my belief and choice and I believe he is a better choice."



"All the rest of us need to do, is give the man a fair hearing. Of course you’re entitled to your choice but you cheat yourself if you close your ears".



See Kofi Bentil's Facebook post below:



