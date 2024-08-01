You are here: HomeNews2024 08 01Article 1965431

Politics of Thursday, 1 August 2024

    

Source: GNA

2024 Election: Bernard Mornah announces presidential ambition; outlines nine-point agenda 

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Bernard Anbatayela Mornah Bernard Anbatayela Mornah

Bernard Anbatayela Mornah, former Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC), has declared his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election on the PNC ticket.

At a press launch, he unveiled a nine-point agenda focusing on transforming Ghana’s future.

Inspired by former Presidents Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Dr. Hilla Liman, Mornah’s vision includes creating a food-secured nation, fostering industrialization, and ensuring fiscal stability.

His plan aims to build a prosperous, inclusive, and well-governed Ghana.

Mornah emphasized his commitment to serving all citizens and improving their quality of life, appealing for support to lead the country toward this new direction.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment