2024 Election: CPP not likely to field a presidential candidate, says Sarpong-Soprano

Politics of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Sylvester Sarpong-Soprano, the CPP's director of communications, has suggested that the party might not present a presidential candidate for the 2024 elections due to internal disorganization from ongoing court cases.



He expressed doubts about the party's ability to organize in time.



However, he sees a potential opportunity in the NPP's split caused by Alan Kyerematen's departure.



Sarpong-Soprano believes that history could repeat itself, referencing the CPP's success in the 1979 elections. Despite the current challenges, he remains hopeful that the CPP could capitalize on the NPP's internal issues to secure victory.