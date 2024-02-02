2024 Election: Ease Pressure on Bawumia to select his running mate – Kyei-Mensah Bonsu

Politics of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, has issued a plea to supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), urging them to refrain from exerting pressure on Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia regarding his choice of a running mate for the upcoming elections.



Mr. Kyei-Mensah Bonsu underscored the significance of granting the party’s flagbearer the freedom to select his running mate, emphasizing its potential to foster unity and enhance the party's chances of success.



During an interview on GTV, the Majority Leader expressed his unwavering confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s judgment and decision-making capabilities. He encouraged the public to afford the Vice President the necessary time and space to make a well-informed and strategic decision.



Addressing concerns about external influences on Dr. Bawumia's decision-making process, Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu cautioned against any attempts to impose candidates based on regional or other considerations. He emphasized Dr. Bawumia's competence, analytical skills, and intelligence in making independent choices.



“Let’s leave him. He has stayed long enough in the party to know the nooks and crannies of the party. Let’s leave him to make that decision,” he emphasized.



The Majority Leader expressed discomfort with any attempts to constrain Dr. Bawumia's decision-making process, urging party supporters to trust in his ability to select a suitable running mate who aligns with the party’s goals and values.



The appeal comes amid mounting speculation and anticipation surrounding the announcement of the NPP's running mate for the upcoming elections. Mr. Kyei-Mensah Bonsu’s call for restraint reflects a broader effort to maintain party cohesion and focus on the ultimate goal of securing victory in the elections.