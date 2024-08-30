2024 Election: NPP cannot win free, fair election – Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe

Politics of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, a prominent NPP founder, has voiced strong criticism of the party's performance.



In a Starr Chat interview, he expressed disappointment, calling the NPP’s tenure underperforming and poorly led.



Tamakloe doubts the party’s chances in the upcoming election, suggesting they could lose if the process is free and fair.



He also preferred John Mahama over Bawumia for leadership, citing Mahama’s experience as a key factor.