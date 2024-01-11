2024 Election: Nobody listens to Mahama anymore – Nana B hits back at NDC

Politics of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

"As for the NDC, they tickle themselves and laugh. They should make sure they don’t go and deceive their followers after losing the election in 2024,” says the National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B.



This comes on the back of Johnson Asiedu Nketiah’s remark that government appointees should start preparing their handover notes.



Speaking at a press conference on Monday, January 8, 2024, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said: “Truth is, Ghanaians have already abandoned the NPP and their followers. Therefore, the wisest thing for the ministers to do now is to start preparing your handing over notes."



He based his comment on the performance of the NDC and NPP in the District Assembly election, even though the election was non-partisan.



Nana B in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' laughed over the claim that the NDC will be coming back to power, especially with a candidate "whose track record is well known."



"They forget that Ghanaians already know Mahama. Their (NDC) thinking is that every government has an eight-year cycle, so the NPP will lose the upcoming election, but Bawumia is going to be the next President of Ghana. Nobody listens to Mahama anymore," he stated.



Watch video below:



