2024 Election: Repeat Assin-North 'showdown' – Mahama to Ghanaians on vote buying

Politics of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has urged Ghanaians not to decline any financial or material donations that may be offered to them by his opponents with the intention of influencing their voting behavior during the 2024 elections on December 7th.



The former president stressed that some politicians may use money to sway this year's elections. He encouraged Ghanaians not to refuse all monetary gifts and offerings but to embrace them fully and vote based on the existing economic situation.



During his address to the Chiefs and people of Frankadua in the Asuogyaman Constituency, he brought attention to the situation in Assin North, where delegates accepted money but voted independently.



He implored the residents of Frankadua in the Asuogyaman Constituency to follow suit.



“They will bring money to influence you to vote for them. Take the money because it belongs to you and disregard any false claim that the money would harm you spiritually if you don’t vote for them. I know they will bring money and some material stuff. When they bring them, please take them and vote genuinely during the election,” he said.