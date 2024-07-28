You are here: HomeNews2024 07 28Article 1964108

2024 Elections: Amenfi Central PC apologizes to MP Peter Kwakye, Calls for unity

In a heartfelt address, NDC Parliamentary Candidate Joana Gyan has apologized to incumbent MP Hon. Peter Kwakye for misunderstandings during the party’s internal campaign.

She emphasized unity and the need to work together for the constituency's progress.

Gyan called on all party members to set aside differences and strive for a collective victory in the December 7th election.

Extending an olive branch to Hon. Kwakye, she invited him to join forces, highlighting her commitment to collaboration and a united front.

Gyan's message focused on unity, dedication, and integrity for the prosperity of Amenfi Central.

