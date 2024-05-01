2024 Elections: Bawumia to employ house-to-house campaign strategy

Politics of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In preparation for the upcoming 2024 general elections, the campaign team of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has committed to adopting a house-to-house campaign approach.



This decision follows Dr Bawumia's recent visit to the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, where he engaged with market women and residents, signaling the start of a more personalized campaign strategy.



The initiative comes on the heels of a successful two-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region, during which Dr Bawumia outlined transformative plans for the nation if elected into office.



As part of their itinerary, the campaign team will journey from the Eastern Region to the Western Region, where Dr Bawumia is scheduled to participate in the commissioning of the Appiatse resettlement project.



However, a detour was made to the Greater Accra Region, specifically the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, to directly interact with constituents. The team received a warm welcome from supporters upon arrival at the Atomic Goil filling station before proceeding to engage with traders at the Dome market and visit communities within Taifa.



Sammi Awuku, a member of the Bawumia campaign team, emphasized that these engagements aim to convey Dr Bawumia’s message of hope and a promising future for Ghana beyond 2024.



Reflecting on the tour, Awuku expressed optimism, noting the unwavering confidence among people in the NPP's ability to navigate both global and local challenges while enhancing their quality of life.



"In spite of the challenges we are facing globally and locally, people are still confident that the NPP are better managers of the situation and the economy. They’re very confident that a Bawumia government will also improve their living conditions and further the cause of young people in the country," he said.