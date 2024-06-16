2024 Elections: Bawumia urges focus on policies, not Religion

Politics of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Ghanaians to prioritize policies over religious differences in the December elections.



Speaking at the Eid ul-Adha prayers in Accra, he emphasized the importance of religious tolerance, which has contributed to Ghana's peace.



Dr. Bawumia highlighted the need for the electorate to evaluate candidates based on their ideas



Read full articleand solutions for the nation's progress.



Dr. Bawumia also reflected on the recent global economic challenges and their impact on Ghana, praising citizens for their sacrifices during tough times.



He reiterated the government's commitment to recovery and development, citing achievements in job creation, infrastructure, and education.



Notably, he mentioned the increase in student enrollment due to the Free Senior High School program and ongoing investments in STEM education.



Touching on community support, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the Zongo Development Fund's role in enhancing infrastructure and providing educational opportunities. He expressed gratitude to the Chief Imam for his support and urged political parties to avoid conflicts, stressing the importance of unity and peaceful coexistence.