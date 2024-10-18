2024 Elections: CODEO launches Parallel Vote Tabulation system to enhance transparency

Politics of Friday, 18 October 2024

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has introduced a Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) system to monitor and collate votes during the upcoming December 7 elections.



This initiative will enable CODEO members to track polling activities on election day by reporting vote counts from various polling stations in real-time. The data collected will be aggregated to provide a reliable



estimate of election results, serving as a vital check on the official announcements made by the Electoral Commission (EC).



To ensure timely and accurate reporting, observers will send vote counts via SMS to a central database. This innovative approach not only strengthens CODEO’s monitoring capabilities but also promotes greater transparency within the electoral process.



At the launch event, renowned diplomat Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas emphasized the importance of maintaining peace throughout the election period. He urged all stakeholders to avoid complacency and to collaborate to ensure a credible and inclusive electoral environment.



“Let’s work to improve on our past performance,” he stated, highlighting the shared responsibility of both state institutions and civil society organizations.



In preparation for the elections, CODEO has trained 100 long-term observers (LTOs) who have been deployed across various regions since early October to monitor the activities of key election stakeholders, including the EC and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).



CODEO Co-Chair Elizabeth Joyce Villars announced that 4,000 polling station observers will be deployed on election day to monitor the entire voting process, from opening through to the counting and declaration of results. She also mentioned the recruitment of 31 regional coordinators to oversee these observers, emphasizing the rigorous training they will undergo to prepare for their roles.



After the elections, CODEO plans to maintain its presence by deploying 20 observers to a selected set of constituencies to monitor post-election developments. Villars noted that CODEO would engage with relevant actors, including security agencies, to foster post-election peace.



Meanwhile, Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, a Deputy Chairman of the EC, reassured stakeholders of a successful and inclusive election. He stated that the EC would announce presidential results for each region and enhance the organization of collation centers to ensure only accredited personnel are allowed access.