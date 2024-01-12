2024 Elections: Don’t let someone we’ve experienced before deceive you – Samira Bawumia jabs Mahama

Politics of Friday, 12 January 2024

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has hit the ground running, campaigning for her husband, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking to some market women in the Ashanti Region, in a video shared by Accra-based UTV on Wednesday, January 11, 2024, Samira Bawumia urged the women to vote for her husband in the 2024 general election so that he can continue the good works of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The Second Lady could not help but take a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama. the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as she urged the market women not to vote for someone who had been in power before, whom they did not like.



“We have done some but there is more to do. So, he (Dr Bawumia) says he is bringing policies so that he would continue the good works of our father, Akufo-Addo and raise it to a higher level.



“The election is this year, Insha Allah, and the destroyers, those who did not do anything, are going around saying things. But if you are electing a leader, elect someone compassionate, choose someone with a good heart, choose a president who thinks about the people of Ghana and would bring good policies. This person is no other than Dr Bawumia,” she said in the Twi dialect.



She added, “So, my brothers and sisters, don’t let someone who we have experienced before, who we did not like come and deceive us.”



The Second Lady added that voting for Dr Bawumia would mean making her the First Lady, which means Ghanaians would have someone who is going to advise the president properly and remind him of their needs.



