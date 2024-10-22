You are here: HomeNews2024 10 22Article 1996799

General News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

2024 Elections: EC announces free Media accreditation, sets October 31 deadline

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

This initiative, aimed at promoting transparency and inclusivity This initiative, aimed at promoting transparency and inclusivity

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has officially announced that media accreditation for the December 2024 General Election will be provided free of charge.

In a press release issued on October 21, 2024, the Commission stated that the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will manage the accreditation process for its members, with media houses encouraged to collaborate

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment