2024 Elections: EC reassures public of adequate ballots with 2% safety margin

The Electoral Commission (EC) has reassured the public that there will be enough ballots printed for the upcoming 2024 General Elections.



The Commission revealed that it will base the number of ballots on the 2024 Provisional Voters Register (PVR), with an additional 2% margin added to ensure that no voter is left out on Election Day.





This announcement is part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to ensure a smooth electoral process, despite the expected high voter turnout.



In a statement issued on October 14, 2024, the EC noted that its methodology has been tried and tested over the years.



"The Commission is confident that the methodology relied upon, that is utilizing the total number of voters on the PVR plus a two percent increase to guide the printing of ballots, is adequate and will not result in shortfalls or unnecessary wastage," said Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman for Operations.



The EC has used this approach since 1992, ensuring that there are always enough ballots for voters.



While the Commission encourages full participation in the election, it also recognizes that not all registered voters will cast their ballots.



"While the Commission welcomes and encourages a total voter turnout on Election Day, it also recognizes that not every registered voter will vote in the 2024 General Election," the statement added.



This acknowledgment is part of the EC’s practical approach to election planning.



The EC has also called on the public to trust its processes and delivery on its mandate.



"We entreat the public to trust us to deliver on our mandate," Tettey concluded. With this assurance, the Commission is seeking to ease any concerns ahead of the 2024 elections and ensure voter confidence in the electoral process.





