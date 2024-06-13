You are here: HomeNews2024 06 13Article 1950176
news

Politics of Thursday, 13 June 2024

    

Source: 3news.com

2024 Elections: Flagbearers must campaign on broad national policies – John Kwakye

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. John Kwakye Dr. John Kwakye

Dr. John Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), has urged presidential candidates to focus on broader national policies rather than making promises to smaller groups.

He noted that the flagbearers are "stooping to conquer" by targeting specific constituencies instead of addressing the nation's overall needs.

Meanwhile, NDC's John Mahama and NPP's Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have been campaigning on their track records and promising various initiatives, including a 24-hour economy and reduced import duties, respectively.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment