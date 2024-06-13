2024 Elections: Flagbearers must campaign on broad national policies – John Kwakye

Politics of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Dr. John Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), has urged presidential candidates to focus on broader national policies rather than making promises to smaller groups.



He noted that the flagbearers are "stooping to conquer" by targeting specific constituencies instead of addressing the nation's overall needs.



Meanwhile, NDC's John Mahama and NPP's Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have been campaigning on their track records and promising various initiatives, including a 24-hour economy and reduced import duties, respectively.